WEST RICHLAND, WA- West Richland Police were alerted Saturday night to reports of graffiti that may be gang related.

The graffiti was located on the south side of the Yokes in West Richland on Bombing Range Road. A witness was able to identify a teen running away from the area.

Pasco and West Richland Police spoke with the teen and others involved. They are also accused of shoplifting from the store. A vehicle was impounded for evidence. It is unclear if any arrests were made.