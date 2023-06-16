WEST RICHLAND, WASH.- West Richland Police Department has stated that you can be ticketed if your dog is found loose around the west Richland area
for a first time offense the fine will be $75 and for a 2nd time offense the fine is $150. if no harm is done more than one warning can be issued.
If you have issues keeping your dog contained and need help or guidance call the ACCO at (509) 967 7112
and if there is an issue with a dog in your neighborhood they ask that you take a picture of the dog and text it to the same number listed above
