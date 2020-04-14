Car prowler

A suspect car prowler 

 Courtesy of: West Richland Police

WEST RICHLAND,WA- West Richland Police have noticed an increase in car prowl cases during the COVID-19 shutdown. 

Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent car prowl near downtown West Richland. 

If residents notice things missing or can identify the prowler wearing a hoodie attempting to break into several cars call West Richland Police.

Police also asked residents in order to prevent future prowls; do not leave anything valuable in your car. 

For more information contact West Richland Police. 

Tags

Recommended for you