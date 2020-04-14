WEST RICHLAND,WA- West Richland Police have noticed an increase in car prowl cases during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Police have asked the public's help in identifying a suspect in a recent car prowl near downtown West Richland.
If residents notice things missing or can identify the prowler wearing a hoodie attempting to break into several cars call West Richland Police.
Police also asked residents in order to prevent future prowls; do not leave anything valuable in your car.
