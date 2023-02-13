West Richland Police raise money for injured dog's amputation

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is caring for an injured dog that had been found February 10, through support from the community. WRPD posted a picture of the dog, who has been nicknamed Cody, that day to ask for help.
Cody was found around Ruppert Road and W Van Giesen St, reportedly extremely skinny and with a back leg injury. WRPD reportedly thought an X-ray and check-up was necessary. Normally, officers would take animals to their “go-to” veterinarian, who has donation money specifically for animals brought in by WRPD, according to the post.
This veterinarian was already closed for the weekend when animal control was ready to take Cody to get checked out. Instead, he was taken to Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Services in Pasco, according to WRPD. The post was a callout for the community to donate what they could in order to help Cody.
Through these donations, Cody was able to get pain meds while he waited for an X-ray with the “go-to” vet, according to WRPD. He stayed with pain management over the weekend.
“Thank you again to our wonderful animal community,” said WRPD. “Good way to end a late shift is a life saved”
WRPD posted an update on Cody after he got an X-ray February 13. The X-ray showed a severe injury, requiring amputation. The wound seemed old, as there were no bleeding or open wounds, according to the post. The X-ray also showed pieces inside Cody’s leg, but it isn’t clear what these are. WRPD suggested it could be pieces from a gunshot wound or gravel from a car collision.
“Either way, Cody has been a very strong dog throughout this ordeal and has an incredible will to live…” said WRPD. “He is a good dog that deserves a second chance.”
WRPD needs more donations to fund Cody’s amputation, estimated to cost around $1,000. Anyone willing to donate is asked to contact Dr. Menks at 509-435-4800.
