WEST RICHLAND, Wash.-
Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September, 6th, the West Richland Police Department responded to a home invasion burglary in the 300 block of N. 69th Avenue in West Richland.
According to West Richland Police a home was broken into while the resident slept.
A male suspect in a mask and black clothes pointed a gun at the resident and demanded valuables. The suspect then tied the resident's legs together and ran out the front door.
The resident was able to untie themselves and ran outside to see the suspect speed away in a black Honda Civic.
Police say the resident of the home was not hurt and that they currently do not have any suspects in the burglary.
This case is currently under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call 509-628-0333 and reference case #22-7766.
