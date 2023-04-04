WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- West Richland will be flushing the city's water mains on Wednesday, April 5.
The flushing will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. and is necessary to maintain water quality according to the city.
Discolored water is possible during work hours and residents are asked to limit water use if possible during the scheduled work times.
For more details on the flushing project please contact the City of West Richland at 509-967-5434.
