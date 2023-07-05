RICHLAND, Wash.- SR 224 Van Giesen improvement project set to begin July 17th.
The city of west Richland Government posted to Facebook to announce that phase 2 of the SR 224 Van Giesen improvements project will create detours and may impact daily travel.
According to the City of West Richland Government, the Van Giesen Improvements Project will complete the vital utility infrastructure necessary for the continued growth of the city.
Phase 1 was completed in 2022.
Phase 2 of the improvement project will begin July 17th 2023.
This project will close SR 224 Van Giesen during daytime working hours. Detours will be created using Keene Road, Paradise Way, and Rupert Road.
The roadway will be closed to through traffic. Only direct residential accesses will be allowed.
The construction is expected to be complete in November 2023.
According to a Facebook post made to the City of west Richland Government " Access to public water and sewer is critical in the continued support of private development along the corridor and this project will complete gaps currently existing in the system."
