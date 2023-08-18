RICHLAND, Wash.- Shanna Gardner, former wife of Microsoft executive appeared in court on Friday August 18.
Gardner was arrested and charge on Thursday August 17 with killing her ex-husband in Florida.
According to court documents prosecutors requested Gardner be held without bail.
Gardner's next court appearance will be September 14, 2023.
The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive who was gunned down in front of his young daughter has been charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Florida plan to seek the death penalty. State Attorney Melissa Nelson says a grand jury indicted Shanna Lee Gardner in the ambush-style death of Jared Bridegan. She says the 36-year-old Gardner was arrested in West Richland, Washington, and will be extradited to Florida to stand trial. The state is also seeking the death penalty against Gardner’s husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana. He was arrested in March. The triggerman pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder and agreed to testify against Fernandez Saldana and Gardner.
