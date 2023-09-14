BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-The extradition hearing for a West Richland woman accused of having her ex-husband killed in a Jacksonville murder-for-hire plot has been continued until October.
Shanna Gardner is facing extradition to Duval County, Florida to face charges of first-degree murder, solicitation of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse.
According to Benton County Superior Court documents Gardner did not waive extradition at her hearing on September 14, meaning her defense team plans to fight extradition back to Florida.
The matter was continued with her next extradition hearing scheduled for October 5.
Gardner was arrested on August 17 in West Richland, following the arrest of the other two suspects in the case, her estranged husband Mario Fernandez Saldana in March and Henry Tenon in January.
The arrests and charges stem from the murder-for-hire plot that led to the death of Gardner's ex-husband Jared Bridegan, a former Microsoft engineer in 2022.
Bridegan was shot to death after being forced to stop on a one-way street in Jacksonville after a tire was intentionally placed in the road according to court documents.
