HERMISTON, Ore.-
Good Shepherd Community Health Foundation (GSCHF) has announced the awarding of $99,065 in spring grants to organizations in West Umatilla and Morrow Counties.
Grant funding is made possible by planned giving and community support according a GSCHF press release announcing the awards.
“Because we live in an area where the culture is to make our communities better, residents consistently give to the Health Foundation,” said Liz Marvin, GSCHF Executive Director.
According to GSCHF applications for the next cycle of grant funding close on July 31 and nonprofits are encouraged to apply.
West Umatilla and Morrow County projects that will receive grant funding:
- Willow Creek Park District to repair their pool and building.
- American Youth Soccer Org. Hermiston to update and repair the restrooms at Funland Soccer Fields.
- Irrigon Jr./Sr. High School to turn the old gravel track into two grass practice fields.
- Umatilla High School Softball to purchase new bases and necessary hardware to install them.
- Riverside Jr./Sr. High School Track & Field replacing outdated and unsafe track equipment at Riverside High School.
- Made to Thrive/Heros Project to help build the Heros Sportsplex at EOTEC.
- Made to Thrive to support of extracurricular program expenses including fees, snacks, gear, equipment, and apparel.
- Boardman Fire Rescue District to purchase airway training mannequin to provide necessary hands-on training.
- Good Shepherd Children’s Center to build a shade structure for the Children’s Center Playground.
