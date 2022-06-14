YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -
Mountainview Elementary School held a field day on June 14 to celebrate the beginning of summer for students.
The school requested backup from West Valley Fire and Rescue to cool off the kids at the end of the day. The responders were "happy to oblige" and sent Truck 51 with Tenders 51 and 53.
The crews sprayed the students with water, leaving them happily misted. West Valley Fire and Rescue wished the kids a safe summer.
