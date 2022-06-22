West Valley Fire and Rescue responds to unattended fire

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -
West Valley Fire and Rescue responded to Douglas Road on the morning of June 22 after some outdoor burning got out of control.
When left unattended, the fire left the designated burn area. It then spread to other debris, trees and a shed. Three stations responded and were able to get the fire under control quickly, according to WVFR.
The agency asks people to be prepared and act safely when burning outdoors. This can be done by never leaving your fire unattended, always having a way to extinguish the fire before you light it and cleaning any combustibles from the area.
