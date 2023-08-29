WEST VALLEY, Wash.-West Valley Fire and Rescue and the Yakima Fire Department responded to a brush fire that spread to a detached garage on the afternoon of August 29.
Fire crews responded to the 2700 block of Stone Rd for reports of a brush fire that was being pushed by the high winds in the area to a detached garage.
According to West Valley Fire and Rescue the fire burned into the attic of the garage, but crews were able to quickly put it out. Extra crews then arrived and helped stop the spread of the original brush fire.
The fire is believed to have started when a mower hit a rock, causing a spark, which was then spread by the wind.
