Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Walla Walla and northeastern Franklin Counties through 330 PM PDT... At 250 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles southwest of Kahlotus to 7 miles east of Snake River. Movement was north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Kahlotus, Ayer and Matthew. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH