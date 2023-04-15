West Valley Fire Rescue, DNR inviting Tampico residents to fire prevention meeting

TAMPICO, Wash. – Officials with the Department of Natural Resources and the West Valley Fire Rescue are inviting Tampico area residents for a community meeting on wildfire prevention.
The meeting will allow residents to meet their Service Forester and Resilience Coordinator and give them access to guidance on managing their land to prevent wildfires.
The event will be at the Station 54 Community Hall on Sunday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.