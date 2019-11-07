YAKIMA, WA - The superintendent of West Valley School District in Yakima says a text prank about an active shooter sent them into lock down Thursday afternoon.

Police say students at the school texted another student at home that a shooting was happening; that student got worried and called 9-1-1.

Yakima County Sheriff's deputies and Yakima Police responded but did not find anything.

Schools were on lock down for about an hour.

An investigation is ongoing. The students who sent the texts could be charged by the prosecutor's office.