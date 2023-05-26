PASCO, Wash.- The Washington state Department of Transportation will be making repairs to the US 12 Snake River Bridge on May 30 and 31.
According to the DOT the repairs will require the closure of one westbound lane from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31 and vehicles wider than 12-feet will be restricted through the work zone.
Drivers crossing the bridge should plan for added travel time and possible delays.
