CLE ELUM, Wash.- According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR-970 will be closed on September 1.
The westbound lanes of SR-970 will be closed between Lauderdale Junction and Cle Elum.
The closure will begin Friday, September 1, and end Monday, September 4.
To reach Cle Elum drivers are advised to stay on US-97 south to Ellensburg.
Then take I-90 west to Cle Elum.
Eastbound lanes of SR-970 will remain open according to WSDOT.
