RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE 11:41 p.m. According to Trooper Thomas with WSP, a pickup truck drove off the road into a ditch and the driver ran from the scene.
According to Thomas, the pickup then caught fire. Crews are currently working to extinguish the car fire.
The road is expected to reopen in 1 hour.
The crash is currently under investigation
ORIGINAL COVERAGE:
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a ramp on State route 240 is closed in Richland.
The westbound ramp at milepost 37 from the Westbound ramp to I-182 Eastbound near Richland has been closed due to a car fire.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
