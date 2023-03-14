WASHINGTON, D.C.-
On March 13 the Biden administration announced that it would be approving the Willow oil project on Alaska's North Slope and the Department of the Interior issued a Record of Decision regarding the Willow Plan.
The Western Congressional Caucus, chaired by Congressman Dan Newhouse responded to the announcement with a press release.
“We’re pleased to see the Willow Project finally move forward after years of bureaucratic hurdles, costly environmental reviews, and radical activists obstructing the voices of Alaskans,” said Congressman Newhouse.
However, according to the Western Caucus press release the project is considered two steps forward and one step back due to the reduced scope of the project after two of the five proposed drill sites were denied.
“However, it is incredibly disappointing to see the scope of the largest and most environmentally friendly oil project in America significantly reduced even as the Biden Administration continues to source energy and critical minerals from dirty foreign sources," said Congressman Newhouse.
Commented
