KENNEWICK, Wash.- Westgate Elementary is one of 300 schools nationwide to be awarded a Laura Bush Foundation for America's Libraries grant.
According to a press release from the Kennewick School District Westgate will receive $5,000 in funding to expand its library collection with periodicals.
“By accessing periodicals, such as magazines, students have the opportunity to make connections between classroom learning and current events," said Westgate Librarian Dayna Hillman.
