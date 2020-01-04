UMATILLA COUNTY, Oregon - This morning East Umatilla Fire and Rescue fought a fire on Weston Mountain.

It happened on Hodgson Road off of Highway 204 around two am. Crews say a motorhome, fifth wheel, three vehicles, a tractor, and a scooter were all destroyed.

Almost twenty firefighters helped put the fire out.

They say because there was only one single-lane road to get to and from the fire and no hydrants, water tenders had to pump water to the engine.

Investigators determined it was caused by an electrical component failure.

Red Cross was there and helped three people, but luckily there were no injuries.