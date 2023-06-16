USPS will suspend regular mail delivery and retail service Wednesday

What will be closed in observance of Juneteenth? Juneteenth (June 19th) is the first federal holiday to be established since Martin Luther king Jr. day in 1983

All non-essential federal and state government agencies will be closed. This includes the Department Of Licensing and non-emergency facilities  

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed. deliveries will resume on Tuesday June 20th. 

Most banking branches will be closed. 

The stock Market will be closed o Monday including NASDAQ 