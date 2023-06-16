What will be closed in observance of Juneteenth? Juneteenth (June 19th) is the first federal holiday to be established since Martin Luther king Jr. day in 1983
All non-essential federal and state government agencies will be closed. This includes the Department Of Licensing and non-emergency facilities
The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be closed. deliveries will resume on Tuesday June 20th.
Most banking branches will be closed.
The stock Market will be closed o Monday including NASDAQ
