On March 3, 2020, the head of the World Health Organization began a daily press briefing exhorting countries around the world to do more to stop the spread of Covid.
Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ plea had become a common refrain in the preceding weeks: If aggressive measures were taken, the virus could be contained.
Just over a week later, the United Nations health agency declared Covid a pandemic. The novel coronavirus would go on to spread to virtually every country on Earth.
But then something surprising happened: Flu transmission ground to a halt. The influenza virus, it turned out, could be contained.
This revelation wouldn’t be the only time in the past three years that Covid helped scientists gain a new understanding about the flu. The eagle-eye focus on Covid has shifted how researchers — and the public — think about the seasonal flu.
Flu transmission can be stopped
The 2020-2021 flu season — the first full flu season of the Covid pandemic — defied Tedros’ message. For the first time since 1997, when WHO launched its global influenza tracking website FluNet, cases were virtually absent that winter.
“It was shocking how flu went to zero that year,” said Linsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech. “We’ve learned that it is possible to stop the flu.”
Researchers, to some extent, disagree on the exact reason for the unprecedented drop in the flu that season. Pandemic-related mitigation measures — including the use of masks, avoiding travel and indoor gatherings, and more frequent hand-washing — likely played a role.
Others credit the fact that Covid was the dominant virus that winter.
“When you get exposed to a respiratory virus like flu or Covid, it induces an initial immune response that is nonspecific,” explained Dr. Matthew Memoli, director of the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases’ clinical studies unit at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“If you’re being exposed on a regular basis to a Covid virus, that’s going to have your viral response really turned on … and you’re not susceptible to another respiratory virus like flu at that moment,” he said.
Whether it was Covid’s dominance or behavioral changes that contributed most to the nonexistent 2020-2021 flu season — and many credit both — the newfound knowledge that flu transmission can in fact, be stopped, is here to stay.
‘Nonpharmaceutical interventions’ work
Before Covid, experts put limited stock in so-called nonpharmaceutical — that is, nonvaccination — strategies for preventing flu transmission. While behaviors such as hand-washing, wearing masks and air filtration were considered good ideas, they weren’t believed to move the needle significantly in stopping the spread.
“Prior to the pandemic, we were very focused on promoting vaccination as the primary way to decrease transmission of flu,” said Seema Lakdawala, an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University in Atlanta. “Now what we realize is that, yes, vaccinations are really important, but additional measures can really bring down the public health burden of influenza.”
Before 2020, she said there had been a handful of studies attempting to measure how well these interventions work, but they were inconclusive. “Coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic, we now have conclusive evidence that mitigation strategies like masking, social distancing and staying home when you are ill can drastically impact the transmission of influenza viruses,” she said.
Fairly consistent influenza vaccination rates further support this newfound appreciation for nonpharmaceutical interventions.
