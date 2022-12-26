TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The FAA predicts 42,968 flights the Monday after Christmas, a number that didn't take into account the cancelations delays and severe weather that hit airports across the U.S. over the holiday weekend.
That weather is having an impact on travelers and on customer support wait times. With one traveler saying the wait was over 3 hours for the next attendant when they tried to call in after their flight was canceled.
The stress of all these cancelations goes up as some airlines say they can't or won't offer refunds.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation airlines are required to refund the would-be passengers of canceled flights.
Its website says even if those tickets were otherwise nonrefundable and that cancellation results in the person choosing not to travel, a refund is legally required.
The same goes for significant delays that lead to someone choosing not to travel. While it doesn't quantify how long a significant delay is U.S. DOT does determine it on a case by case basis.
If airlines say they won't refund your ticket after a cancellation, or your having difficulty getting in contact on the customer service front, you can fill out this form on the U.S. DOT website.
The form is checked by an analyst and the airline or booker in question is emailed the form and required to send a response within thirty days. The process may be long, but after the response is received by both you and the U.S. DOT it will be reviewed for any legal violations.
