Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze, except up to one tenth of an inch north and west of the Tri- Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute and could impact the Interstate 82 and US-395 corridors. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&