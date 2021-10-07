What do you think the new Kamiakin gym should be called? Submit names here

KENNEWICK, WA - At the request of the Kennewick School District administration and community members, the Kennewick School District Board of Directors has authorized the district to initiate the naming process of the Kamiakin High School gym.
The district is seeking suggestions for names that are deserving of recognition from the community. When submitting your idea, please include your rationale for your recommendation. All community members are welcome to participate. The deadline is Oct. 21.
Submit your recommended name and rationale here: https://bit.ly/3BfwHQz.
A naming committee for the gym, made up of students, parents, staff and community members, will review the submissions, consider the rationale behind them and make recommendations to the school board at the Nov. 17 board meeting. The board may select from the list of names or choose another name for the gym.