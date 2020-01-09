What happened to all the tumbleweeds?

RICHLAND, WA - The "Tumblegeddon" on the last day of 2019 left many tumbleweeds on Highway 240.

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation say the only way to get rid of them, was to burn them down. That is exactly what crews did on Thursday, January 9th.

Hanford Fire and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service helped with controlled burns and getting rid of all the tumbleweeds that blocked the highway on New Year's Eve.

If you're worried about environmental issues from these burns, don't worry.

Crews said no toxins were released into the air.They also said that in their 25 years of working the area, they had never seen something like that before.