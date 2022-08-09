Aug. 10 is Agent Orange Awareness Day, serving as a reminder of the lasting damage a single decision can cause.
Agent Orange was a herbicide mixture used by the U.S military during the Vietnam War. Production of Agent Orange stopped in the 1970s, however the effects continue to have a harmful impact today.
Nearly three million service members served in Vietnam and most returned home. Since then, thousands of Vietnam veterans have fought illnesses related to exposure from Agent Orange.
While the toxin has impacted thousands of veterans and their families, it is still largely unknown to most Americans.
The goal of Agent Orange Awareness Day is to bring light to the three million Vietnamese affected by the dioxin.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs provides a registry to help veterans and their families receive treatment. Those with suspected exposure can receive an exam free of charge from Veterans Affairs.
Another local source for veterans is the Columbia Basin Veterans Center
If someone you know has died due to Agent Orange, learn how to honor them through the Vietnam Memorial Fund's In Memory Program
