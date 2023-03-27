PASCO, Wash. -
March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month and one local playground recently ranked ninth in the top ten most inclusive school playgrounds in America by Soliant.
Inclusive "really means it's designed to encourage social communication, motor skills, imaginative play different sensory experiences all in a way that promotes kids working and playing together,” Executive Director of Three Rivers Elementary's Special Education Program, Tracy Wilson said.
She said the school’s playground is also recognized as a national demonstration site by PlayCore, meaning existing research was taken into account when the playground was designed over four years ago.
“Rather than having a part of the playground that has an ADA accessible swing and another part of the playground that other kids can play on it's about playing together and interacting and having those social experiences that allow kids to grow and learn from one another,” she said.
The playground gives kids with a need for wheel chair access more room to be on the playground with a wider ramp that also allows for others to play with those students at the same time she said.
The school also opens up the playground for evenings and weekends for the community according to Wilson.
