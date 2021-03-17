Today marks the official day the IRS would be sending out the third round of stimulus checks on account of Biden's American Rescue Plan. Some may be getting it as a direct deposit or a check in the mail in the coming weeks.
The stimulus checks of $1,400 will be going to individuals who make anything less than $75,000 a year and $2,800 to married couples making anything less than $150,000. Any income over this will decrease your stimulus check. Stimulus checks will phase out entirely for individuals who make over $80,000 a year, heads of households at $120,000, and jointly-filed married couples making over $160,000 a year.
If you have children, you'll also be getting as much as up to $1,400 per child, which may decrease depending on the amount of your gross income. In addition to the extra stimulus check, you will also be getting extra payment through the child tax credit. In previous years, the child tax credit was a non-refundable credit, unlike 2021 which now makes it refundable as well as an increased amount.
"It's been bumped from $2,000 to $3,000 to any children over 5 years old and any children 5 and under is bumped to $3,600." says Certified Tax Preparer Bill Thompson.
The child tax credit will start being sent out monthly beginning July 2021 through December 2021. "Parents who qualify are couples who makes under $400,000 and individuals who make under $200,000. Each child under 6 will receive $300 per month and for each child under 18, parents will receive under $250." says Thompson.
It's important to note that "Even though they're increasing the child tax credit, when you go to do your taxes in 2022, you're not going to see those huge refunds because your getting money every month instead." says Thompson.
Why are they paying you the child tax credit in advance? Well, it won't take away from your taxes, it will still add to your income in addition to your earned income credit and additional tax credit. "For example, a low-income couple who makes $24,600 filed together, does not pay taxes. So in addition to not having to pay extra taxes when filing, they would also be receiving up to $3,000 per added child." continues Thompson.
For those who had a child in 2020, you will be receiving the extra stimulus check, if you qualify, sometime in the future.
The child tax credit is also a fully refundable credit. It was not refundable in the past. This will benefit people who are both unemployed and those who are working.
The purposes of the stimulus check and child tax credit is to help bolster the economy so as to save it from a recession brought on by the pandemic.
"Some of the things they've talked about in the Senate is trying to allow the government to spend their way out of poverty. So peoples with three or four kids are going to get an extra $1,000 to $1,200 dollars every month on top of whatever their earning." says Thompson.
Additionally, if you did not receive the full amount of stimulus that you should have received, you would have to file an amendment to the IRS explaining why they may have made a mistake on your taxes. Furthermore, if you were supposed to receive the first and second stimulus, you can go to the IRS website to file a 3911 Los Payment form. Tax preparers like Bill Thompson can help guide you with these forms.
The stimulus checks are also completely tax free, so you won't have it taken out of your taxes when you file next year. To track your stimulus check, click here.
