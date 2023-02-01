RICHLAND, Wash. -
Richland school district's new levy proposes collecting $23 million dollars over six years to work on safety and security improvements across the district.
This type of levy is new for the district and different from the other kinds of levies up for a vote in the district.
According to Ty Beaver Communications Director for the Richland School District that’s because the district is trying to solve a problem that has become more prevalent in recent years, that of school security.
“The world we live in is very different from what it was twenty years ago or even ten years ago as far as perceptions of safety the needs for certain types of security and safety, and so, some of our schools just don't have all of those elements and this levy would allow us to provide those,” Beaver said.
The district considered both bonds and levies for this proposal and landed on a levy which would cost less for the community and have less projects bundled into it.
Part of the proposed Capital Levy for Safety and Security Enhancements would go toward making access to schools throughout the district more secure.
The funds would add or update vestibules at schools throughout the district changing them to allow people through one set of doors with the second set locked.
Visitors would then be required to check in with office staff and be buzzed in before entering the building.
The change would also require moving main offices in some of the buildings closer to the door or giving offices better visual access according to Beaver.
“In the era they were built in there wasn't really this need at the time or people didn't feel this need to have the administrative offices right next to the front door,” Beaver said.
The levy would also fund crisis and safety training for staff at the district to help prepare for safety emergencies and create a culture of security in the schools.
Beaver said even with security enhancements if the staff aren’t trained on security protocols the equipment and locks are useless.
Schools already have signs telling people not to let people in during class time as part of the move towards making schools safer.
The levy would fund planning, but not the building, of another high school to help reduce the number of students at Hanford and Richland high schools according to Beaver. Something he said is a part of safety too.
“It does actually create a safety issue in that, students don't necessarily know all the adults in the school or which adults belong there and so they may not always know who's allowed to be in the building if they see somebody,” he said.
More information on the levy and a tax calculator to see what it would cost each tax payer a year based on a home’s assessed value is available on the district website.
