KENNEWICK, Wash --
The Benton Franklin Health District wants you to know that the norovirus is highly contagious.
The norovirus is commonly called "food poisoning" the "stomach bug" or the "stomach flu." The virus infection causes gastroenteritis (inflammation for the stomach and intestines).
This can lead to diarrhea,vomiting, stomach pain and sometimes fevers.
Norovirus can happen year round, but according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the virus peaks between February and March.
Norovirus can live on surfaces for days and spreads by accidentally getting tiny pieces of feces (poop) or vomit from an infected person into someone's mouth. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention reports it can spread by:
- Eating food or drinking liquids that are contaminated with norovirus.
- This can happen when an infected person with viral particles on their hands touches food with their bare hands, after improper hand-washing and/or without proper protection (including gloves, a mask or plastic apron).
- Or when tiny drops of vomit from an infected person spread through the air and land on food.
- Food that comes into contact with contaminated water.
- Touching surfaces or objects contaminated with norovirus and then putting your fingers in your mouth.
- Having direct contact with someone infected with norovirus by caring for them, sharing food, sharing bedding, eating utensils with them or even through changing diapers.
Anyone can get infected with norovirus; those at risk for more severe infections:
- Young children (under the age of five years).
- Older adults (85 years and older).
- People with weakened immune systems or those with medical conditions.
- People who are pregnant.
Three out of four norovirus outbreaks occur in long-term care facilities (nursing homes), according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention. Restaurants and schools are also prone to norovirus outbreaks due to poor hand washing with young people. Cruise ship outbreaks usually make the news but only account for 1% of outbreaks. Health care facilities and other institutional settings (e.g., day care centers, schools, etc.) are particularly at-risk for outbreaks because of increased person-to-person contact.
There are ways to stop the spread such as washing your hands often with soap and water, clean and disinfect all surfaces with bleach and handle and prepare food safely.
Symptoms typically last 24 to 48 hours and you should isolate at home for two days after symptoms are gone and drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration.
