WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
If you knew taking the bus would be safer than driving your car, would you change how you get around?
While public transit might take more planning to get to where you want to go on time Valley Transit General Manager Angie Peters said a lot goes into making sure it's safe for people that ride.
Compared to your car Valley Transit busses get checked every morning by maintenance teams to make sure they can stick to the thirty-minute pulse schedule they're on according to Peters.
She said they also often keep some higher risk drivers off the road.
“And high risk may sound like a scary word but that may be young people that may be people that don't have the best vision, they might choose ride instead of drive and sometimes that means people who maybe have indulged take public transit instead of driving after indulging,” Peters said “so you're taking all of those people off of the road which reduces the overall risk for crash.”
She said busses also have highly trained drivers that train and practice for six to eight weeks before they hit the routes.
The transit system is also working to become greener and will have 9 fully electric busses by 2025.
Smaller busses used by their dial a ride program use compressed natural gas and the larger diesel busses seen on most routes will be phased out in the next two years.
She said she hopes the five busses on order will come in sooner with supply chain problems possibly making it take longer.
Until then they are working on routes and already have charging stations set up for the four existing busses and are working on what routes will look like to help accommodate more passengers around Walla Walla and the busses need to charge.
She said that while it may take longer to plan a trip by bus than car it's better for the environment, and they've worked on ways to make that planning easier like through valley transit's app which she says shows where the busses are live.
