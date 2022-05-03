Wash.-
The leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion has caused many political leaders and advocacy groups to give their two cents on what they think about Roe v. Wade potentially being overturned. Some people say it’s too early to know if this will become an actual opinion because it’s a draft opinion.
Christine Conklin is the Executive Director for the Pro-Life Coalition of Central Washington.
“At this point it is all conjecture. I can say, I support real choices for women,” said Conklin.
Some organizations issuing statements following the report.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho issued a statement to NBC Right Now:
"Let’s be clear: this is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final. Abortion is your right — and it is still legal. While abortion is still legal, last night’s report makes clear that our deepest fears are coming true. We have reached a crisis moment for abortion access. We don't have a moment to spare and we must act now. Our doors will remain open and we will continue to provide care, and will keep fighting to ensure patients have the health care access they deserve.
At Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, we know that banning abortion does not take away people’s need to access abortion care. We are here for you with care and resources to access the abortion care you need. We believe your body is your own. You and only you should control your personal medical decisions. No politicians, no bans, and no court ruling should interfere in your ability to access abortion.”
That leaves Americans and Washingtonians alike wondering if the draft will turn into an opinion from the Supreme Court.
Dr. Brian Calfano, a political analyst, says it is very likely.
“At least a good chunk of it is going to be the final version thats released I don't know that anyone should be under the illusion that this was just scratching out ideas like,'let's scratch it out for a couple weeks and see what happens,'” said Dr. Calfano.
Dr. Calfano says if Roe v. Wade is overturned this could lead to roughly three different types of states. The states with no exceptions after the 6-8 week mark, some with a few for rape, incest or medical issues and states that still allow it.
Dr. Calfano says the people living in those states who may need services for medical reasons could quite possibly flock to coastal states that would allow abortion— like Washington.
“There will be states like Washington, which has a long history of supporting reproductive rights that will essentially welcome portions of the country where abortion will be outlawed. There are 13 states now with laws on the books that are stayed by federal courts because of Roe v. Wade. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, those thirteen states will end up banning abortion in just about every case,” said Dr. Calfano.
From a medical standpoint, he says this could potentially put women in danger medically if they cant afford to travel and are seeking abortion services.
He says whether Washington has the capacity to provide abortion services is a whole different question.
Dr. Calfano says this decision could potentially impact businesses too. He thinks that the reproductive rights in a location may be a contributing factor when companies are choosing new places to build—in hopes of appealing to potential employees.
Conklin says abortion is not healthcare, and their mission is to care for mothers and babies.
“We go with the science–that the little baby's heart starts beating at about 21 days. By six weeks of term, that little one can actually feel pain. So we support a win-win decision,” said Conklin.
