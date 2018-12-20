NBC RIGHT NOW- If you're planning a trip up to White Pass Ski Resort this season there's a few new things you want to look out for.
For all third graders this season they are eligible to receive a 2018 season pass to the mountain if they pre-register and take part in the "Safety First" course.
The course is a 20 minute lesson on how to stay safe while skiing and snowboarding up on the mountain. All 3rd graders must be preregistered before heading up the mountain. The class is free.
For more info or to sign up head over to https://skiwhitepass.com/3rd-grade-free
Their XC Cafe is now opened in the Nordic Center and this year they are serving alcohol and beer for the first time ever. Families can fat bike, snowshoe, or walk along the trails in the Nordic center.
Before heading up to the mountain make sure to wear proper clothing, carry chains for your vehicle, and look at weather conditions.
For more on white pass conditions head to https://skiwhitepass.com/snow-report Or for information on what to take on your first trip head to https://skiwhitepass.com/first-day-checklist