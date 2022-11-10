PASCO, Wash. -
Colder weather means turning on heaters, more cooking inside, and a higher risk for fire in homes for those that aren't careful.
The Pasco Fire Department visits homes to help people replace batteries in smoke alarms and go over ways to stay safe and avoid those winter time fires.
"Make a phone call, I get the call they come out they do this and like I say it's better for them to do it than me," 81-year-old Veteran and Pasco resident Angel Estrada said.
He is one of the many residents Pasco Fire helps with winter fire safety and smoke alarm battery replacements.
He says they've been coming to his house to replace the batteries every year since they started the program.
Ben shearer with the Pasco Fire Department does most of the smoke alarm checks throughout the year and he said right around daylight saving time is "it's a good time to help prepare for fall get ready for those winter programs those winter things going on in your house."
He also said it costs less to tax payers for the fire department to go out and help some one with the replacement than to have a team come out and help someone that fell off a ladder and broke their hip trying to change it on their own.
Shearer said it also gives them an opportunity to talk to people about getting heating systems checked by encouraging residents to make sure filters are clean and nothing is obstructing heating vents. Those two things not only reduce fire danger but also puts less stress on the heating system.
They go over cooking safety as well according to Shearer.
"We always remind people stay in the kitchen when they're cooking its coming up and that fall holiday season where we have lots and lots of cooking happening in our homes so we want to make sure that people you know are reminded, stay in the kitchen, lets not let those fires happen, not ruin Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner," Shearer said.
Estrada said the safety check is just part of getting ready for winter.
"It's for safety and then I don't have to climb on the stool cause it, they're taller than I am," he said.
If you need help with your smoke alarm you most local fire departments or another organization from the city you live in can help you install new ones or replace batteries.
Here are some of the forms and contact in our viewing area:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.