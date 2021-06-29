What to do at a stoplight if the power goes out

TRI-CITIES, WA - Since the Bonneville Power Administration has informed the area that rolling power outages are a possibility, here is a reminder of what to do at intersections if traffic signals lose power.
What to do if the traffic signal is off:
Treat the intersection as a four-way stop. If you arrive at the same time as another car — or even two other cars — the car farthest to the right goes first.
If four cars approach at the same time, the car that comes to a complete stop first is the first to go, then the car to the right, and so on in a counterclockwise rotation.
This may not always work. In that case, right-of-way goes first to a car traveling straight, then a car turning right, then a car turning left.
What to do if the traffic signal is flashing:
If your signal is flashing yellow, you may proceed through the intersection without stopping. But do so carefully. Keep in mind that other motorists may be confused. Be prepared to stop if necessary.
If your signal is flashing red, you must bring your car to a complete stop before traveling through the intersection.
Key tips to keep in mind for who has the right of way:
- First to stop = first to go: The first car to the intersection is the first to travel through.
- Farthest right goes first.
- Traffic going straight goes first.
- When in doubt, bail out: If you are unsure of who should go first, let other traffic move through first until you feel it’s safe to travel through.
Note: Please do not call 911 if traffic signals are not operating due to a power outage. Citizens can call non-emergency at (509) 628-0333 to report non-life threatening concerns.