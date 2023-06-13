What to do if traffic lights stop working

Traffic light protocols 

KENNEWICK, Wash.-The Kennewick police department would like to remind everyone what to do when a traffic signal stops working properly.

To report a signal that is not working properly call (509) 628-0333

  • If there are no signal lights you should treat it as a four way stop. 
  • If the lights are flashing red treat it as a stop sign 
  • And if the lights are flashing yellow Proceed with caution but be aware of other drivers. 