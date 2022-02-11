What to do in an active shooter situation

YAKIMA, WA - Mass shootings have unfortunately been happening more recently in the last few decades, according to The National Institute of Justice.
33% of the U.S. mass shootings have happened in the last decade.
Following what happened on Monday, I looked into what you should do if you find yourself in a life-threatening situation.
"I that happens in a grocery store just like it did in Richland, it kind of depends on the actual person, you know?" said Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for Yakima County Sheriff Office. "Usually people have a fight or flight syndrome that's when they are either going to fight to go to what's happening and stop it or they're going to flee, or they just stop and they don't know what to do. When that happens and you hear a gunshot, it's going to scare you, it would scare most people and they're going to try to figure out where it came from and if they are in danger."
One Fred Meyer employee that was working at the time of the Richland shooting said an active shooter training video she watched when she first got hired helped her remember what to do.
"We go through training whenever we first start, it's pretty much the first thing that we do whenever we got hired there and I defiantly remembered a lot of parts from the video in this situation that helped me," said Destiny Underwood, Fred Meyer employee.
Anytime when walking into a building, make sure you're aware of exits.
"Pay attention to your surroundings," said Schilperoort. "If you go into a store that you normally go into to, just think 'okay if something happens where would I go next."
Try to stay calm and think before making any quick decisions.
"If you hear a commotion or some sort of gunshot or something dangerous that's happening wherever you're at, in the store, the mall, even in the public just stop, find out where it's coming from and go the opposite direction or in a direction where you will feel the most safe and you won't get injured," said Schilperoort.
The Yakima Sheriff's Office also recommends not taking video on your cellphone because you might be putting yourself in more danger.
"We would discourage people from videotaping on their phones of what's happening because it's more important that you get out," said Schilperoort. "If for whatever reason you can't get out, you're frozen, you don't know what to do and you choose to videotape, you know that's great but it's more important that you remain safe."
This can help avoid being another victim in a long list of shooting deaths.
For immediate help with a mental health crisis or thoughts of harm, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.