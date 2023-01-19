RICHLAND, Wash. -
We've heard the term "cardiac arrest" many times this year, but many people don't know what it actually means. Also what steps do we take if we're next to someone that has just had cardiac arrest?
Kim Shibley, a community education instructor at Kadlec Regional Medical Center knows what to do. Shibley woke up with Wake Up Nonstop Local to show us what to do when we're next to someone that has just had cardiac arrest.
"In simple terms, cardiac arrest is when your heart stops beating," Shibley says.
Shibley says it's not our job to figure out why the person had cardiac arrest, the doctors will do that later. Our job is to act fast and quick action in these moments is the difference between life and death.
Step 1: call 911. Also, you can stay on the phone with 911 for help and instructions.
Step 2: make sure the situation is clear for you to begin chest compressions on the person. The person should be laying down on their back on a firm, flat surface. If the person has limiting clothing on, you will need to remove or cut away the clothing for access to the chest.
Step 3: do 30 chest compressions. You want to keep two hands centered on the chest with your shoulders directly over your hands and elbows locked. You will want to push down fast and hard.
There are many songs online to help you keep beat to the recommended heartbeats of 100-120 per minute. Shibley says "Stayin' Alive" by the Bee Gees or "Baby Shark" are two popular songs that are easy to remember.
This link has a full list of songs that are great for chest compressions and/or cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Simply pick your favorite and remember it for situations where it's needed. open.spotify.com/playlist/6pg2iW0GU9UROprqk9Nawi
Step 4: If you have an automated external defibrillator (AED), or if one becomes available, turn it on and follow the instructions. The AED has a voice feature that will tell you exactly what to do.
Step 5: Put one pad on the upper right side of the chest and the second pad will go a few inches under the left armpit. Again, the chest of the person will need to be exposed.
Step 6: Let the AED work. Once the pads are attached, the AED will tell you to stop doing compressions and it will analyze the person's heart rhythm to see if a shock can be delivered.
Step 7: Once the AED lets you know a shock can be delivered, everyone involved will need to take their hands off the person. Once clear, you can press the button to deliver the shock.
Step 8: Follow instructions from the AED. You will most likely have to repeat the cycle.
The image below from avive.life depicts a simple 'how-to' on using an AED.
If you're interested in more hands-on training, Kadlec Regional Medical Center has classes you can take. Head to www.kadlec.org/community/classes to sign up.
