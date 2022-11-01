TRI-CITIES, Wash. -

Now that leaves are starting to fall to the ground should you put them in the street? Put them in bags?

After looking at how leaves are collected in Walla Walla, Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, and Hermiston it seems the recommendations from each city have some things in common.

For example, Pasco, Kennewick, Richland and Hermiston all ask that you do not push leaves into the street as they start to make their way onto your yard.

According to the City of Kennewick street sweepers in some areas can handle debris that naturally fall onto the streets, but can't handle piles and piles of leaves.

Walla Walla is the opposite according to Shane Prudente Public Works Communications Coordinator for Walla Walla.

"Really the only rule is put your leaves in the street adjacent to your property don't park your car next to your leaf pile and try to keep leaves away from storm drains," he said.

While most cities use street sweepers to clear the streets of debris that naturally lands there Walla Walla, also known as tree city USA, has another solution for the literal tons of leaves collected every year according to Purdente.

"We don't want people parking near the leaves because we bring a front end loader with a special attachment through each neighborhood to scoop up the leaves," he said.

The leaves taken from the side of the road in Walla Walla are composted which is what happens to most leaves that make it into the green bin in Richland according to Richalnd's Solid Waste Manager Mark Chidester.

"If you really want to see your stuff composted and not go into the landfill use your green can and put it in there," Chidester said.

Leaves that are bagged and put at the curb aren't able to be used in the composting for both Walla Walla and Richland.

The bags get in the way and end up going to the landfill instead according to Chidester.

Both cities try to use the leaves for compost trying to keep them out of the landfill, giving the landfill more space and less methane according to Prudente.

Here is a list of each city and some guidelines they give to residents.

Walla Walla - In Walla Walla they ask that leaves be put in a pile on the side of the road with no larger limbs at least 10ft from cars and out of storm drains. They use a front end loader to collect the leaves and need space to do so according to Prudente.

Richland - Richland picks up extra bags during normal garbage collection in addition to the green bins to help residents that want to get rid of all their leaves at once do so according to Chidester. He said bagged leaves are not used in compost and are instead placed in the landfill.

Kennewick - The City of Kennewick deals with yard waste the same as garbage. Waste Management picks up bagged leaves during the first full weeks of November, December, and January according to its website.

Pasco - Pasco does the same as Kennewick. Basin Disposal, or BDI has a deal with the city to pick up extra bags next to the regular trash bin according to City of Pasco Facilities Manager Dan Dotta.

Hermiston - Hermiston also treats yard waste as normal waste. An ordinance in Hermiston does not allow residents to put their leaves into the street according to Ron Sivey with the city of Hermiston.

Yakima - I was unable to contact a representative from Yakima directly, however, their website has information for residents looking to get a yard waste cart.