TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Spring is just around the corner and although spring season usually comes with positive thoughts, it can also be a negative thing because this is when allergies can get worse for many.
Dr. Sean Demars is an otolaryngologist, which is an ears, nose and throat doctor at Kadlec Clinic in Richland, sat down with Wake Up Nonstop Local to talk about what allergens are in the air in Washington and how we can best handle symptoms we may have.
Dr. Demars says seasonal allergies include trees, grasses and weeds with each species more prominent during a certain time of the year. Trees typically cause seasonal allergies from March to June. Grasses cause seasonal allergies from May to August. Weeds cause seasonal allergies from August to October.
Residential Tree Allergies:
Now, residential trees consist of the following: willow, walnut, juniper, mulberry, sycamore, ash. Also alder, birch, pine, cedar, and cottonwood are in nearby areas as well as local orchards.
Grass Allergies:
Grasses include bluegrass, bermuda, bent, corn and fescue grasses.
Weed Allergies
Weeds include sagebrush, wormwood, ragweed and kochia.
Year-Round:
All year round allergies include dogs, cats, dust mites and mold.
Tips for Allergies:
- Evenings and calm days are best for allergies.
- Keep windows closed.
- Clean off after being outside (shoes, pets).
- HEPA filters in homes and vacuums.
- Many allergy medications are available without prescription.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.