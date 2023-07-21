TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The 2023 Tri-City Water Follies is taking place from July 28 to July 30. With it being such a massive event, making plans for watching, parking, meals and more can be challenging.

NonStop Local will also be livestreaming the Sunday hydroplane races here starting at 10 a.m. on July 30.

This is everything to know prior to attending the Tri-City Water Follies:

Location and time

Most of the Water Follies will take place in Columbia Park in Kennewick. The park opens at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. on Sunday. The park closes after the final races which start around 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at the Water Follies website. Three-day passes including a pit pass are available for $60 and two-day weekender passes are available for $45 for those over 13 and $10 for those 6-12.

Individual tickets can be purchased for Saturday for $25 and Sunday for $30. Tickers for children 6-12 are $10 each individual day.

Children under five have free admission for the entire weekend.

Pit passes are also $10 for each day.

There are also several special packages with prices up to $650 which include access to different viewing areas, events, premium parking and more.

Parking

Parking at Columbia Park costs $5 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. All cars are subject to be searched when entering the park.

There is also limited parking on the Pasco side for free on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. Look for signs along Sylvester Street. All other parking on the Pasco side is on private property.

There are no return parking passes. Visitors will be charged at each re-entry.

The Highway 240 and Fruitland Street entrances are the main entrances to the park for visitors. The Hartford Street entrance is for staff, vendors and boat teams only.

All Columbia Park entrances will be closed at 10 p.m. each night in which no cars will be allowed in.

RV ticket packages are also available ranging from $100 to $600.

Food

Visitors are allowed to bring their own food and coolers. Coolers will be searched prior to entering the park

Food vendors, along with several other vendors, will also be selling at Columbia Park.

Alcohol is not allowed at the park apart from special areas.

More information can be found on the Water Follies website.