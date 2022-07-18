Wash. -
Washington is one of four states that have a top two primary election according to Ballotpedia.
The two candidates with the most votes for a position will be placed on the general election ballot in November
Typically fewer people vote in the primary election than the general election according to the secretary of state website.
Candidates on the ballot are running for positions like united states senate, Washington secretary of state and other local positions.
If you've recently moved or have yet to register to vote you can register online at voter.votewa.gov.
You can also get your ballot in person at voting stations.
As long as you register by July 25th online or by mail the state should be able to get a ballot to you before august 2nd.
This map on the secretary of state website shows where the nearest ballot box is to you.
Ballots have to be in a ballot box by 8 p.m. august second to be counted.
