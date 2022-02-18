UPDATE: 5:22 p.m.
An updated press release from Benton County Sheriff's Office reports that the remains have been identified as a local child who was reported missing in 2021. Detectives are working to notify the family.
BCSO said they will release updates to the case in coming days.
BENTON COUNTY –
Following the hikers’ discovery of human remains last week, Benton County Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a forensic anthropologist's report.
One bone was discovered by the hikers on February 5. The area, around State Route 397 and S Finley Road, was then excavated. More bones were found, but it is unknown how many exactly.
Initial reports from a lieutenant claim the body appears to have been there for some time. They also believe it is a younger individual.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.