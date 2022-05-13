TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
PaintCare is a non-profit dedicated to properly disposing of paint. For over 10 years, it has been recycling paint cans and using the paint to make new paint.
The common household often keeps a can of paint for touch ups around the house. However, it often dries out.
Those cans, dry or not, can be recycled.
Nick DiBartolo is the PaintCare Program Director for the state of Washington. He tells me about the what it means to recycle.
"That left over paint does not need to clutter up that space anymore. There is a very thoughtful and responsible option for them to recycle that paint and put it to the best use possible," he tells me.
The nonprofit extended their services to Washington state a year ago and it's seen a huge number of paint cans recycled.
Within the first nine months, 89% of recycled paint is reused to make new paint.
In Benton and Franklin Counties, nearly 15,000 gallons of paint were recycled; keeping the chemicals in it from getting out into the environment.
For a better look into that number:
- 7505 gallons were picked up from local retail drop off sites
- 5131 gallons were picked up at Household Hazardous Waste events
- 1711 gallons were picked up as part of PaintCare’s large volume pickup service
However, Nick tells me paint cans thrown in with regular trash can be contaminated, preventing them from recycling the paint. This means it can contaminate the environment, emphasizing the importance of recycling those empty paint cans.
"We are preventing those cans of paint from ending up in a landfill. In our first nine months we collected over 580 thousand gallons of paint. Those were all destined for the landfill and that's a tremendous amount of product in just nine months," says Nick.
If you own more than 100 gallons of paint, full cans or not, Nick suggests calling PaintCare and setting up a pick up time. Local retailers have a limit each client can drop off.
He says calling the drop-off location near you is also an option to ensure they haven't reached capacity for the day.
You can find a list of the products PaintCare accepts here.
You can find a location near you here.
For further information on PaintCare, click here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.