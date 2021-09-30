TRI-CITIES, WA - In a press conference by Benton Franklin Health Department, statistics show that COVID-19 cases are decreasing and vaccinations are rising "slowly but steadily" according to Dr. Amy Person. However, the pandemic continues to harm those who are unvaccinated the most.
895 cases per hundred thousand over the last 14 days were reported in Benton County in comparison to last week's 984 cases. In Franklin County, that number was 1,118 cases per hundred thousand over the last two weeks in comparison with 1,165 last week.
The CBC testing site has also processed over 11,000 tests in the last 14 days with a high positivity rate of over 20% since last week's press briefing.
Our hospital admission rate is 1% lower than last week's. Hospitalizations per day are below 100 since September 23rd.
However, the risk of hospitalization include younger people. Younger individuals 12-34 years old are 26 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID if they are unvaccinated. 30-65 year old's have a risk of 20 times more.
Our highest level of case rates are in the age range 15-19 in both Benton and Franklin County with school age children representing 30% of cases in both counties since September 1st.
Benton County has 45.5% of the total population vaccinated up by 0.9% percent last week and up by1.1% in Franklin County with a total of 39.4% vaccinated.
Booster shot are available for those who are 65 and older, high risk, and those who work in high transmission settings like healthcare workers, teachers, and first responders. They are only available for those who had the Pfizer vaccine since the booster shot is only authorized for Pfizer but Moderna and J&J are also in the process of reviewing a booster shot. Booster shots are available in pharmacies and clinics and you are allowed to be received upon the 6 month mark after receiving your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Amy Person also answered the question she receives often, being: "Why do I have to wear a mask if the vaccines work or why do I have to get vaccinated if masks work?"
She answered using an analogy of driving safety.
"In order to reduce morbidity and death/injury rates of car accidents, we have laws requiring seatbelts, following speed limits, and no driving under the influence. All of which are proven and studied by public health leaders to work and reduce death or serious injuries." said Dr. Person. "It's not about wearing a seatbelt so I can drive as fast as I want or driving the speed limit yet still being under the influence. All these precautions work most effectively when they are acted on altogether."
But it takes all of us to follow these rules, in order to create a safer environment for everyone.
"If I myself am wearing a seatbelt, following the speed limit, and not driving under the influence, I will still be at risk if 50% of the population are not following those safety rules." said Dr. Person.
In the same way, she says this applies to vaccinated and nonvaccinated people.
"If someone is vaccinated but mostly others around them are not or not using safety precautions, that poses a risk to the one who took the precautions to be vaccinated." said Dr. Person.
Similarly, she said public outrage about mandates are not unique or new to COVID-19.
"When seatbelts were first enforced as a law, there was also public outrage about people saying their freedoms were being taken away." said Dr. Person. "But this is proven to keep people safe."