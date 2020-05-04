What you need to know about golfing in Phase 1

KENNEWICK,WA- Staring Tuesday May 5th golfers can return to the links across the state of Washington. However there are some guidelines that must be followed.
You have to schedule your tee times in advance whether that's via over the phone or online. If you are golfing with someone outside of your household it can only be a twosome. Flag sticks , yard markers and bunker rakes cannot be touched. The driving range and putting range is only open for people 30 minutes before your tee time and you have to be 10 feet apart. Staff will sanitize balls and golf carts before they can be used again.
The Benton Franklin Health District also released some tips to stay healthy while golfing. They recommend you keep 2 golf clubs distance away from anyone. Disinfect your equipment before and after. Carry your own clubs and stay out of the locker rooms or club house.
For the full list of the states' guidelines click here.