What you need to know about your tax refund this year

David Tucker, an IRS spokesperson, says the first and most important thing you can do before filing is to gather all your paperwork and documents together that you'll need.
"For those who need to file paperwork return, and know that certain circumstances sometimes require that, there is additional processing time because those paperwork returns have to be done by hand," said Tucker.
He says the fastest way to get your return is by filing electronically.
"This is why we strongly encourage people to electronically file," said Tucker. "Because if they electronically file and request direct deposit then we still for the most part anticipate that they will get their refund in 21 days or less."
That 21 day time period is assuming there are no corrections that need to be made or additional information that needs to be provided.
Tucker says many times, those who have tax liability file later in tax season. So he says if you find you need additional time to file you can request an auto extension using form 4868, which allows for a 6-month extension. He says the extension is for filing only, so you still have to pay what you owe.
One thing to keep in mind when filing is the child tax credit.
"Particularly if they received the advanced child tax credit payments, those advanced payments were simply half of the child tax credit. They should have received a letter from the internal revenue service, so they should then reconcile that amount stated in that letter," said Tucker. "Then when they claim the child tax credit if they're eligible, then they will receive those monies which is the other half of the child tax credit, as part of a refund assuming that any sort of tax liability or things of that nature is taken care of."
There are resources and specific tools from the IRS you can use to track your refund.
