KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Tri-Cities Water Follies are almost here. If you and your family are planning on going down to Columbia Park there are something you might need to know.
Mark Williams, the Event Director of the Tri-Cities Water Follies says you can bring a cooler filled with your favorite beverages, they just can't be alcoholic. Williams says they will have three beer gardens at this year's event.
Williams says he just wants everyone to stay safe and have a good time, but pets aren't allowed.
"You can bring fun, you can bring family members, kid, but no pets", said Williams. "I've got four myself, but it gets hot in the park and you can't leave them in the car."
Speaking of cars, it's no secret that parking for the Water Follies is crazy and busy every year.
Williams says you can come in on the west side of Edison Street on Saturday and Sunday.
"You can come in on 240 there," said Williams. "We have what they call 20 acres, there's a big bathroom right there as you come into the park. There will be plenty of people flagging you and signage. It'd be easy to find and parking for the weekend is $10."
According to Williams, there is a limited amount of parking on the Pasco side of the park.
He recommends taking the bus.
Williams says the Benton Franklin Transit will pick you up from the HAPO Center and take you down to the park.
The best way to get VIP parking is by purchasing your parking pass online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.