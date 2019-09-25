What you need to know this flu season

While the beginning of fall calls for pumpkins and sweater weather, it also calls for flu shots.

"Every year the one predictable thing I say about flu is that it it's not predictable. Sometimes the seasons may vary. The good news for everyone though is that there is still time for everybody to get a flu shot," Benton-Franklin Health District health officer Dr. Amy Person said.

NBC News recently reported that this year's flu season in Australia came early with an aggressive strain. This could affect us as the southern hemisphere's flu season can give clues about what ours will be like in the northern hemisphere. NBC News also reported the flu-related death of a four-year-old in california earlier this month.

The Benton-Franklin Health District says there are no clear signs of a violent flu season in our area yet, but medical researchers from the University of Washington say the Puget Sound area's flu season will most likely be a bad one.

"As the weather gets colder, flu season will be coming. Get your flu shots now, so that you'll be protected no matter when it peaks this year," Person said.

Experts are also worried about the effects vaping could have on the lungs-- they say it could mean more cases of the flu.

"Those who vape or use e-cigarettes have a decreased immune response in their lungs and that makes them a little bit more susceptible to viral infections," Dr. Gregory Cannon said.

Anyone 65 or older is also more susceptible to the flu because their immune systems are weaker. But no matter your age or whether or not you vape, the Benton-Franklin Health District says everyone needs protection, and now is the time to get your shot.

If you can't get your flu shot at your doctor's office, you can go to the Benton-Franklin Health District or the vaccine finder on the Center for Disease Controls and Prevention website to find the place that offers them closest to you.